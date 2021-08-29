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Truth vs censorship
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90 views • August 29, 2021
Truth vs censorship. Are you truly protecting people by censoring different viewpoints, the truth and reality of what is happening today? The answer is NO. It is only by being able to access alternative points of view, the truth v sugar coated politically correct BS that people can make informed decisions. Decisions that may be in their own self interest and not that of politically correct do-gooders who have their own utopian ideologies. Visions of unicorns and rainbows that bely the truth.
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