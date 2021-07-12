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Only Reason Graphene Oxide Is In The Vaxx Is To Kill You, Says Dr. Ruby
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854 views • July 12, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Graphene Oxide is in vaxx to kill you - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/stew-peters-show-pfizer-jab-contents-exposed-trump-vaccine-rhetoric-saving-our-kids-bidens-4th-and-more/

That escalated quickly - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1414233627018289157

Lisbon court says 152 people died, not 17000 - https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/06/28/lisbon-court-rules-only-0-9-of-verified-cases-died-of-covid-numbering-152-not-17000-as-claimed

Bill Gates and patent 060606 - https://orientalreview.org/2020/04/29/bill-gates-vaccinations-microchips-and-patent-060606/

16 uses for Gates patent - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTCLAIMS

Plane crashes happening with vaxxed pilots? - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2021/07/02/breaking-news/cargo-plane-crashes-in-waters-off-oahu-2-injured-pilots-rescued/

and - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/04/private-plane-crash-in-haiti-kills-all-six-on-board-including-two-americans

and - https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/philippine-military-plane-carrying-85-people-crashes-afp-672804

and - https://www.euronews.com/2021/07/06/plane-carrying-28-people-missing-in-eastern-russia

and - https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/training-aircraft-crashes-lebanon-with-three-board-aviation-sources-2021-07-08/

We shut down the world for .04% - https://twitter.com/ThorDeplorable/status/1413341717412077571

New World Order announced in Australia - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/australia-tv-station-reports-today-is-the-first-full-day-of-the-new-world-order-as-it-reports-new-lockdowns

Restaurant - $100 per person before you even order - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/07/03/get-ready-for-the-100-dollar-cheeseburger-n400305

Central America loses power, 15 million people affected - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/major-power-outage-central-america-july2021-video.html

Odysee goes with free speech - https://twitter.com/OdyseeTeam/status/1413230829564661760

Door knocking script, these people are stupid - https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script

Lewis & Clark latest cancelled by leftists - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/historic-102-year-old-lewis-clark-sacagawea-statue-toppled-charlottesville-offensive-democrats/

Michigan AG must be worried - https://beckernews.com/michigan-attorney-general-is-now-using-state-police-to-go-after-those-who-allege-election-fraud-in-2020-40183/

Doggos, some like water, some don't - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1413565859621228544

Golf ball struck by lightning - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/golf-ball-struck-by-lightning-in-mid-air/

Glory days playground - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1413520392732434435

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1414021408468783107


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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sgt reportproject veritasbill gatesx22reportthe salty crackergraphene oxide
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