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Only Reason Graphene Oxide Is In The Vaxx Is To Kill You, Says Dr. Ruby
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854 views • July 12, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Graphene Oxide is in vaxx to kill you - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/stew-peters-show-pfizer-jab-contents-exposed-trump-vaccine-rhetoric-saving-our-kids-bidens-4th-and-more/
That escalated quickly - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1414233627018289157
Lisbon court says 152 people died, not 17000 - https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/06/28/lisbon-court-rules-only-0-9-of-verified-cases-died-of-covid-numbering-152-not-17000-as-claimed
Bill Gates and patent 060606 - https://orientalreview.org/2020/04/29/bill-gates-vaccinations-microchips-and-patent-060606/
16 uses for Gates patent - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTCLAIMS
Plane crashes happening with vaxxed pilots? - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2021/07/02/breaking-news/cargo-plane-crashes-in-waters-off-oahu-2-injured-pilots-rescued/
and - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/04/private-plane-crash-in-haiti-kills-all-six-on-board-including-two-americans
and - https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/philippine-military-plane-carrying-85-people-crashes-afp-672804
and - https://www.euronews.com/2021/07/06/plane-carrying-28-people-missing-in-eastern-russia
and - https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/training-aircraft-crashes-lebanon-with-three-board-aviation-sources-2021-07-08/
We shut down the world for .04% - https://twitter.com/ThorDeplorable/status/1413341717412077571
New World Order announced in Australia - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/australia-tv-station-reports-today-is-the-first-full-day-of-the-new-world-order-as-it-reports-new-lockdowns
Restaurant - $100 per person before you even order - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/07/03/get-ready-for-the-100-dollar-cheeseburger-n400305
Central America loses power, 15 million people affected - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/major-power-outage-central-america-july2021-video.html
Odysee goes with free speech - https://twitter.com/OdyseeTeam/status/1413230829564661760
Door knocking script, these people are stupid - https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
Lewis & Clark latest cancelled by leftists - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/historic-102-year-old-lewis-clark-sacagawea-statue-toppled-charlottesville-offensive-democrats/
Michigan AG must be worried - https://beckernews.com/michigan-attorney-general-is-now-using-state-police-to-go-after-those-who-allege-election-fraud-in-2020-40183/
Doggos, some like water, some don't - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1413565859621228544
Golf ball struck by lightning - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/golf-ball-struck-by-lightning-in-mid-air/
Glory days playground - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1413520392732434435
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1414021408468783107
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Graphene Oxide is in vaxx to kill you - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/stew-peters-show-pfizer-jab-contents-exposed-trump-vaccine-rhetoric-saving-our-kids-bidens-4th-and-more/
That escalated quickly - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1414233627018289157
Lisbon court says 152 people died, not 17000 - https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/06/28/lisbon-court-rules-only-0-9-of-verified-cases-died-of-covid-numbering-152-not-17000-as-claimed
Bill Gates and patent 060606 - https://orientalreview.org/2020/04/29/bill-gates-vaccinations-microchips-and-patent-060606/
16 uses for Gates patent - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTCLAIMS
Plane crashes happening with vaxxed pilots? - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2021/07/02/breaking-news/cargo-plane-crashes-in-waters-off-oahu-2-injured-pilots-rescued/
and - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/04/private-plane-crash-in-haiti-kills-all-six-on-board-including-two-americans
and - https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/philippine-military-plane-carrying-85-people-crashes-afp-672804
and - https://www.euronews.com/2021/07/06/plane-carrying-28-people-missing-in-eastern-russia
and - https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/training-aircraft-crashes-lebanon-with-three-board-aviation-sources-2021-07-08/
We shut down the world for .04% - https://twitter.com/ThorDeplorable/status/1413341717412077571
New World Order announced in Australia - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/australia-tv-station-reports-today-is-the-first-full-day-of-the-new-world-order-as-it-reports-new-lockdowns
Restaurant - $100 per person before you even order - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/07/03/get-ready-for-the-100-dollar-cheeseburger-n400305
Central America loses power, 15 million people affected - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/major-power-outage-central-america-july2021-video.html
Odysee goes with free speech - https://twitter.com/OdyseeTeam/status/1413230829564661760
Door knocking script, these people are stupid - https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
Lewis & Clark latest cancelled by leftists - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/historic-102-year-old-lewis-clark-sacagawea-statue-toppled-charlottesville-offensive-democrats/
Michigan AG must be worried - https://beckernews.com/michigan-attorney-general-is-now-using-state-police-to-go-after-those-who-allege-election-fraud-in-2020-40183/
Doggos, some like water, some don't - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1413565859621228544
Golf ball struck by lightning - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/golf-ball-struck-by-lightning-in-mid-air/
Glory days playground - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1413520392732434435
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1414021408468783107
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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