© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Perception Story - Part I
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • July 15, 2021
Civilization has only existed about 7,000 years and archeology says our Homo sapiens species has existed over 315,000 years. We have the perception that our ancestors were primitive, not as intelligent and didn't have as good of lives as ours. Because of this perception, we don't compare civilization to life before. Which means that when we look in the mirror of history all we see is civilization, or in other words, only the last 7,000 years. What we're taught in school, our governments, the hierarchical systems, money, our leaders, even our religions, they all come from civilization. If something was wrong with civilization, then we wouldn't know because we have nothing else to compare to.
If we don't know what something is, then we respond according to our perception. This Part I video is a perception story about why we're here and what our purpose is. These are things that we don't know today.
Credits are listed at the end of the video.
If we don't know what something is, then we respond according to our perception. This Part I video is a perception story about why we're here and what our purpose is. These are things that we don't know today.
Credits are listed at the end of the video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.