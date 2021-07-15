Perception Story - Part I

Civilization has only existed about 7,000 years and archeology says our Homo sapiens species has existed over 315,000 years. We have the perception that our ancestors were primitive, not as intelligent and didn't have as good of lives as ours. Because of this perception, we don't compare civilization to life before. Which means that when we look in the mirror of history all we see is civilization, or in other words, only the last 7,000 years. What we're taught in school, our governments, the hierarchical systems, money, our leaders, even our religions, they all come from civilization. If something was wrong with civilization, then we wouldn't know because we have nothing else to compare to.



If we don't know what something is, then we respond according to our perception. This Part I video is a perception story about why we're here and what our purpose is. These are things that we don't know today.



Credits are listed at the end of the video.