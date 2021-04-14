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2021-04-14 Bjørn Andreas Bull-Hansen - Big Cities and Life in the Matrix Pod | The Post Covid World The New Normal
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10 views • April 19, 2021
Is Covid making people live their life in a Matrix pod? Will the post Covid world be all about fear and keeping people inside mega cities? What about freedom, responsibility and being self sufficient?
Check out his blog: https://bull-hansen.com
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Check out his blog: https://bull-hansen.com
- Become a member of this channel and support his work with a monthly donation:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95m7aBYo7wgNCoHb1ojQYw/join
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