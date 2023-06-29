Child Trafficking in Ukraine: Man Stopped at Border with 11-Month Old Baby, for organ harvesting.
Jack Posobiec Details A Trafficker Getting Caught Crossing Border With Baby, To Sell Its Organs.
“Had the police not stopped this guy when they did, that child would have been killed and his organs would have been sold.”
Jack Posobiec joins the War Room and talks about the horrific story out of Ukraine where a child trafficker was stopped at the border with an 11-month old baby with the intent of selling the child’s organs.
