A War Correspondent Report - Don't Watch Unless You Value Honesty
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
165 views • 20 hours ago

It is extremely rare and difficult to obtain qualtiy intel in this time of lies, propaganda, and delusion.


In this interview


the 7 world choke-points being fought over


the full scope of the war. Tying all these seemingly random outbreaks into a cohesive world-wide understanding of purpose


red flags: if you see this happen, put your preps into acceleration mode


speculations on who is the upper upper level pulling the strings?


the stages of destroying a population to prepare for invasion (information wars, economic ruin, drugs, and alcohol)


depopulation, replacement of populations, and how easily you can get killed as this progresses (yes, you)


why these three always go together: war, pandemics, and famine


how the Chinese will take Taiwan (and they will)


why it is so easy for Michael to predict the global war machines next move (and a stunning list of his accurate hits)


what you should be doing right now


Here is Michaels SubStack channel. Follow him support him, know what’s going on. be prepared. https://substack.com/@michaelyon

