Casual Friday (Extended Cut) - Bored Ep 9B | Viva La Dirt League (VLDL)

Massive thanks to Playtech! Please show your support:

* Check them out http://playtech.co.nz/

* Use the code “PTVIP-VLDL” to get VIP pricing on any order!

#PoweredByPlaytech

We originally filmed a whole lot of stuff for this and decided that it was funnier kept super short and to the point. But I thought I would share with you the longer version.

"More naked Rowan?!! WHAT?! GIVE ME MOAR!!!!!!!"

-No one ever

SUPPORT US ON VIVAPLUS - https://vivaplus.tv

MERCH - https://vldl.shop

ALL SOCIALS - https://vldl.info

WATCH US STREAM! - https://bit.ly/VLDLtwitch

SERIES PLAYLISTS - https://bit.ly/VLDLplaylists