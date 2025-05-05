BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Dental Care in El Salvador Any Good? Here’s What We Found Out!
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
31 views • 1 day ago

In today’s video, we take you along for our very first dental visit in El Salvador — and wow, what a difference from what we were used to back in Canada! We had five teeth cleanings, one tooth extraction, and a consultation and preparation for orthodontic braces for our son Willem — all done in one visit.

We share the full experience: the quality of care, the costs, the clinic environment, and how it compares to dental care back in Canada. Whether you're considering dental tourism, living abroad, or just curious about how affordable healthcare is in El Salvador, this video gives you a real, unsponsored look at what to expect.

If you're thinking about making the move or just need quality dental care without the North American price tag, this one's for you.

👉 Subscribe for more videos about family life, cost of living, healthcare, and our journey as Canadian expats in El Salvador.

 📩 Got questions about living or getting medical/dental care in El Salvador? Drop them in the comments!

#DentalTourism #ElSalvador #ExpatLife #DentalCareAbroad #FamilyVlog

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls! ~~~~~

~~~~~ Monday, April 28 · 7:00 – 9:00pm ~~~~~

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador ~~~~~

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info ~~~~~

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
orthodonticsteeth cleaningmoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorexpat life el salvadorhealthcare abroadel salvador dental caredental tourismdental tourism el salvadorbraces in el salvadortooth extractiondentist in el salvadorexpat dental careaffordable dental workwillem bracesdental cost comparisondental experiencecanadian family abroaddental consultationorthodontic consultation
Chapters

00:00Why this Dental Clinic?

00:45GJ’s examination

01:56Anesthesia yes or no?

02:58Dental exam and cleaning

04:40Tour of the dental office

06:15Tooth extraction

08:20Laurens and his diagnosis & Anneke’s cleanings

08:57Willem’s cleaning and orthodontic consultation

09:43Taking impressions and x-rays

10:04My cleaning & my jaw exam, what did they find?

11:13What was the cost?

12:03Comparison to Canada

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy