Are you taking the WRONG type of B12? | Dr. Steven Gundry

Did you know that a staggering number of individuals are deficient in vitamin B12? If you're constantly battling fatigue, experiencing low moods, or struggling with memory issues, you might just be one of them!
Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that our bodies can't produce on their own, making it imperative that we take proactive steps to ensure we're getting enough. It plays a pivotal role in red blood cell production, brain function, and heart health, laying the foundation for overall wellness.
But here's the catch: over 50% of people harbor a mutation of the MTHFR gene, hindering their ability to reap the benefits of vitamin B12. That's where I come in! In this episode, I'll reveal how you can determine if you carry this mutation and, most importantly, what actionable steps you can take to address it. Don't miss out on this essential information to reclaim your vitality!
