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NWO - Communism By The Backdoor (Full 4:48:05 Hour Documentary)
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152 views • April 19, 2020
New World Order - Communism By The Backdoor
Communism By The Backdoor by Dennis Wise is another epic documentary which reveals compelling evidence of how, why and who are responsible for the completion of a plan to enslave us all.
This documentary will show you step-by-step, illustrating how institutions including the United Nations and secret societies, such as freemasonry and the European Union, have all played their part in pursuing their end goal.
Communism By The Backdoor exposes a tangled web of lies and deceit and shows the very people many regard as heroes, as nothing more than traitors.
This is the sequel to the epic and ground-breaking Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told! Be prepared for yet another life changing experience.
Communism By The Backdoor by Dennis Wise is another epic documentary which reveals compelling evidence of how, why and who are responsible for the completion of a plan to enslave us all.
This documentary will show you step-by-step, illustrating how institutions including the United Nations and secret societies, such as freemasonry and the European Union, have all played their part in pursuing their end goal.
Communism By The Backdoor exposes a tangled web of lies and deceit and shows the very people many regard as heroes, as nothing more than traitors.
This is the sequel to the epic and ground-breaking Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told! Be prepared for yet another life changing experience.
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