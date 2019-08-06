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Does Orgone Lose Its Effect Over Time?
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987 views • August 06, 2019
Orgone harmonizers (orgonite) are able to accumulated and transform energy fluctuations in the environment whether it be from; WiFi, terrestrial, solar or cosmic, into beneficial life giving healing energy for living beings. This is done passively due to the materials used in the composite.
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