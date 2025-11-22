VAX POISONED POP STAR DEAD AFTER SHORT ILLNESS

**August 18, 2022**

GB News publishes an article detailing Matt Hoy's departure from UB40 due to vaccine mandates. Hoy discusses his medical exemption, the band's dismissal of his condition, and the mental health impact of losing his career over the mandate. The band's statement on his departure is included.

Source: https://www.gbnews.com/news/former-ub40-singer-forced-to-quit-the-band-for-not-having-covid-jab-speaks-out-for-first-time/354614





**November 6, 2021**

Ali Campbell announces the death of band member Astro from a "short illness."

Source: https://x.com/UB40/status/1457085875209359368





**June–July 2021 (Exact date inferred from context)**

UB40 management sends an email requiring all touring members to be vaccinated for COVID-19, citing international travel restrictions and safety. Matt Hoy is forced out due to his inability to comply based on medical advice. His public statement confirms his departure in early July 2021.

Source: Email shared by Ali Campbell on Twitter (August 2022): https://x.com/UB40/status/1560368858820755456





The email itself was shared retroactively by Ali Campbell in August 2022 to contextualize the band's position during the mandate period.