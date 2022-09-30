Create New Account
Biden's FBI is coming for you and me, warns pro-life former Senate candidate Kathy Barnette
It is becoming clearer by the day that President Biden's Department of Justice has weaponized its police force, the FBI, to target and terrorize prominent conservatives. In this exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews's Jim Hale, former U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania Kathy Barnette discusses the shocking FBI raid on pro-life hero Mark Houck, its implications for liberty, and how his arrest should horrify us all.

