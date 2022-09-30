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Biden's FBI is coming for you and me, warns pro-life former Senate candidate Kathy Barnette
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153 views • September 30, 2022

It is becoming clearer by the day that President Biden's Department of Justice has weaponized its police force, the FBI, to target and terrorize prominent conservatives. In this exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews's Jim Hale, former U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania Kathy Barnette discusses the shocking FBI raid on pro-life hero Mark Houck, its implications for liberty, and how his arrest should horrify us all.

Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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