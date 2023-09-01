BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#751 // THE TEMPEST - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
QBits with GoodDog
88 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • September 01, 2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 11.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#751 // THE TEMPEST - LIVE

Our channel blends historical literature and epic media together with the day's headlines - and tonight, we are heading into a vast storm of controversy. In an era when the mighty gales of the Atlantic frequently tested British mettle, shaping the fate of ships and empires alike, William Shakespeare penned one of his most evocative plays, "The Tempest," a reflection of nature's tumultuous force and the human spirit's thirst for justice. Amidst this historical backdrop, where the unpredictability of storms mirrored the unpredictability of life from a Sea-Faring age, "The Tempest: Verdicts of Truth" emerges, a bastion against the flood of misinformation cast as a spell upon the body politic. Here, the storm, as capricious and potent as Ariel's whispers, symbolizes the ceaseless tide of information. And whether the storms are of natural or human origin, they can spell certain doom for our beloved ship of state.

Yet, in the midst of these whirlwinds, like Prospero, our captain, Trump seeks justice and clarity - especially from those capricious fools who serve invisible spirits of the air. Caliban's voice, often suppressed in Shakespeare's play, echoes tales like those of us who live in life's margins, reminding us that the loft narratives of the privileged few often sculpt and chisel away at our freedoms as they polish their pride. Our little boats make much smaller wakes, but our cargo is every bit as precious!

As Miranda marveled in horror at her brave new world thus revealed, we, too, stand in slack-jawed awe at the unholy plunder of vast globalist ambition. We aim for retribution and reconciliation amidst this discord. We seek peace, justice, and an unfettered life, promised through our founding documents. In this dynamic panorama, our quest is not merely to see with clarity - but to understand with depth, believing that despite this communist's storm's fury, our harmony of voices and truth shall weave back together the torn fabric of state - a shining new world, promised to us of old!


#QBits

PODCAST


WATCH LIVE



WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com


TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA


TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *


DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support


GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8


NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog


DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program


DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )


STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )


+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)


Keywords
trumpamericagodlovejesustruthfaithusapeacehouse oversightjoycountrybuttercupqbitsgooddogthe tempest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy