TRAILER: Instrumented proof of non-conventional knee ligament injury repair not known to MD's. Censored here. Not in China, Japan, Taiwan.
65 views
channel image
007EverythingIsARichmansTrick
Published 21 hours ago

The MD's in my family all said, "Go to a hospital".  From previous experiences that nearly killed me if it were not for Source, I would have died several times.  This is not a yak yak yak talking head video.   

My group's motto: is: Instrumented or it didn't happen.

Premium video trailer.  DIY.


Knee joints pain magnet therapy: Magnetic field viewers helpful? What else works? Pre-purchase micro-Tesla threshold and configuration errors by sellers revealed. Check first before spending $$$$.

https://www.brighteon.com/b03966ab-49e7-4d6d-b501-e0657ad37169


...

body.electric,trailer,health,censored,cure,knee,injury,diy


Keywords
healthdiyinjurycensoredcuretrailerkneebody-electric

