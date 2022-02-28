NATO Activates Response Force for First Time in History

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02/25/2022 NATO, for the first time in its history, is activating its NATO Response Force(NRF) in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The extraordinary move marks the first time NATO has activated the NRF, a multinational force comprised of around 40,000 land, air, maritime and special operations personnel the alliance can deploy on short notice as needed. All 30 members of NATO must agree to activate the force, which they did on Thursday.