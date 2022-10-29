【 G -Times NEWS】Global Investors Sell off China’s Assets Following the 20th National Congress

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https://gnews.org/articles/495604
Summary：According to foreign media reports on October 25th, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed that the cost of insuring exposure to communist China’s sovereign debt had reached the highest level since June 2016 on Monday as its assets were sold off sharply by global investors in the wake of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s so-called 20th National Congress