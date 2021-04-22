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Putin warns West of “rapid and harsh” response from Russia if it crosses “red lines” - BBC News
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1696 views • April 22, 2021
President Putin has warned countries in the West not to cross what he called a “red line” with Russia, stating that it would trigger an "asymmetrical, rapid and harsh" response.
Mr Putin's comments during his state of the nation address came at a time of increased tensions with the West and as supporters of the jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny staged more protests against Mr Putin's rule.
Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg.
Mr Putin's comments during his state of the nation address came at a time of increased tensions with the West and as supporters of the jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny staged more protests against Mr Putin's rule.
Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg.
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