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The "HOW THAT" in 1 Cor. 15:1-4 (The Gospel)
Robertbreaker
Robertbreaker
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Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker shows what perhaps are the 2 most important words in the Gospel in 1 Cor. 15:1-4, and those words are "how that." They come from one Greek word "hoti" which means "HOW" or "How that" in biblical Greek. (Today, however, most run to modern Greek and claim it only means "that.") He further shows that "how that" is a "subordinating conjunction" which means it ties in what Paul says BEFORE IT to what he says RIGHT AFTER IT! With all this together, IT WITHOUT A DOUBT POINTS TO THE BLOOD ATONEMENT OF JESUS!!! This video proves that it's absolute heresy to say things like the following: "The Blood's not found in the Gospel in 1 Cor. 15:1-4" "The word 'how' doesn't mean how Jesus died, nor does it refer to the blood atonement." "The word 'how' isn't translated correctly and shouldn't be in the passage." " 'How that' doesn't literally mean HOW that Jesus died in a bloody manner." "The gospel is only about trusting in the death of Jesus and not trusting in the blood of Jesus." The PROOF given in this video shows that these are absolute fallacies and should not be given any place. Anyone teaching them should be viewed as heretics with false doctrine. The BLOOD is the life of the Gospel and should NEVER be left out!

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gospelsalvationtruthhowbloodthat
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