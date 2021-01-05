© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΥφυπουργόςΝ.Μαυραγάνης ''Το εμβόλιο θα περιέχει ΒΙΟΤΣΙΠ ΕΛΕΓΧΟΥ'' ...
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • January 05, 2021
Η έρευνα του ΜΙΤ σχετικά με το Quantum Dot (κβαντική κουκίδα): http://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vacc...
Ο πρώην Υφυπουργός Υποδομών και Μεταφορών Νίκος Μαυραγάνης συζητά με τον δημοσιογράφο Γρηγόρη Μπακλώρη, αποκλειστικά στον φακό του MyDimosio. Η συζήτηση παρουσιάζεται χωρίς επεξεργασία ή μοντάζ, ακριβώς όπως συνέβη.
Ο πρώην Υφυπουργός Υποδομών και Μεταφορών Νίκος Μαυραγάνης συζητά με τον δημοσιογράφο Γρηγόρη Μπακλώρη, αποκλειστικά στον φακό του MyDimosio. Η συζήτηση παρουσιάζεται χωρίς επεξεργασία ή μοντάζ, ακριβώς όπως συνέβη.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.