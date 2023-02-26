FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 77:16-20, Sabbath Day Prayer, 20230225

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 77:16-20

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230225

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Glorious, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the substitutionary death that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins and redeem me.



My JEHOVAH Father:

16 The testimony of Your Holy Scriptures in Exodus 14:21-22 reminds us that the Red Sea saw You, O ADONAI, LORD GOD; the waters saw You, they were afraid; the depths also trembled.

17 Our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, You displayed Your Almighty Power in Egypt and in Exodus 19:16-20, when Your clouds poured out water; the skies sent out a sound; Your arrows also flashed about.

18 The voice of Your thunder was in the whirlwind; the lightnings lit up the world; the earth trembled and shook.

19 Your miracle was in the sea and in the wilderness journey, Your path in the great waters, and Your footsteps were not known.

20 O Merciful EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, as our Heavenly Father, You led Your people Israel like a flock by the hand of Prophet Moses and Aaron, the High Priest out of bondage into freedom.

Glorious Father, through the Atonement Blood Sacrifice of our LORD Jesus Christ, You have granted Your Saints Justification, Sanctification, and Eternal Life.

Thank You Holy Father for blessing me with Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Mercy. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 77:16-20, personalized, NKJV).

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

