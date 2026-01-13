Throwback: Zio shill Sacha Baron Cohen says quiet part out loud about American democracy - 'The Dictator' movie clip, 2012

THROWBACK: Zio shill Sacha Baron Cohen says quiet part out loud about American democracy

💬 “Why are you guys so anti-dictators? Imagine if America was a dictatorship. You could let 1% of the people have all the nation’s wealth…Your media would appear free but would secretly be controlled by one person and his family…You could have rigged elections. You could lie about why you go to war,” Cohen said, playing the titular character of Admiral General Aladeen in 2012’s The Dictator.

Fast forward to today, and not even the most ardent American patriots could credibly contest Aladeen’s sentiments, for better or for worse.

🤔 Maybe elites are using his performance as an instruction manual? Or perhaps Cohen, an ardent backer of Israel First, just wanted to shove it in our faces?