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Blue Rodeo: Friday Night Live in Ottawa at the Truckers Convoy (Video Courtesy of @Ottawalks)
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133 views • February 12, 2022
The weekend is here and the party has started in Ottawa on Day 15 of the Truckers For Freedom Rally. It will be tough for the police to move in on the truckers with a massive day of protests coming on Saturday.
Do watch my friend @Ottawalks for all his livestreams.
🔴LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 Day 15 - Parliament Hill - Friday February 11
Ottawalks on YouTube
https://youtu.be/8T25dLEKJ1A
Do watch my friend @Ottawalks for all his livestreams.
🔴LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 Day 15 - Parliament Hill - Friday February 11
Ottawalks on YouTube
https://youtu.be/8T25dLEKJ1A
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