The Minefield of Parenting – Martha Burich

Local author, Martha Burich. M.Ed, joins Eileen to breakdown the “mindfield” of parenting. In her book, “Yes You Can Raise Happy Responsible Children,” she provides simple solutions for success. She also warns that social media, movies, drugs is also a big part of the battle. You can follow Martha on Facebook at “Mastering Child Behavior” and “Get Sober, Stay Sober” or MarthaBurich.com





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.