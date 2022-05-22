Mac Davis - Stop And Smell The Roses

Lyrics:



Hey Mister

Where you going in such a hurry

Don’t you think it’s time you realized

There’s a whole lot more to life than work and worry

The sweetest things in life are free

And there right before your eyes



You got to Stop and Smell the roses

You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday

You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road

If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way



Before you went to work this morning in the city

Did you spent some time with your family

Did you kiss your wife and tell her that she’s pretty

Did you take your children to your breast and love them tenderly



You got to Stop and Smell the roses

You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday

You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road

If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way



Did you ever take a walk through the forest

Stop and dream awhile among the trees

Well you can look up through the leaves right straight to Heaven

You can almost hear the voice of God

In each any every breeze



You got to Stop and Smell the Roses

You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday

You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road

If you don’t Stop and Smell the Roses along the way



You got to Stop and Smell the roses

You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday

You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road

If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way.