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Mac Davis - Stop And Smell The Roses
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32 views • May 22, 2022
Lyrics:
Hey Mister
Where you going in such a hurry
Don’t you think it’s time you realized
There’s a whole lot more to life than work and worry
The sweetest things in life are free
And there right before your eyes
You got to Stop and Smell the roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way
Before you went to work this morning in the city
Did you spent some time with your family
Did you kiss your wife and tell her that she’s pretty
Did you take your children to your breast and love them tenderly
You got to Stop and Smell the roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way
Did you ever take a walk through the forest
Stop and dream awhile among the trees
Well you can look up through the leaves right straight to Heaven
You can almost hear the voice of God
In each any every breeze
You got to Stop and Smell the Roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the Roses along the way
You got to Stop and Smell the roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way.
Hey Mister
Where you going in such a hurry
Don’t you think it’s time you realized
There’s a whole lot more to life than work and worry
The sweetest things in life are free
And there right before your eyes
You got to Stop and Smell the roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way
Before you went to work this morning in the city
Did you spent some time with your family
Did you kiss your wife and tell her that she’s pretty
Did you take your children to your breast and love them tenderly
You got to Stop and Smell the roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way
Did you ever take a walk through the forest
Stop and dream awhile among the trees
Well you can look up through the leaves right straight to Heaven
You can almost hear the voice of God
In each any every breeze
You got to Stop and Smell the Roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the Roses along the way
You got to Stop and Smell the roses
You’ve got to count your many blessings everyday
You’re gonna find your way to Heaven is a rough and rocky road
If you don’t Stop and Smell the roses along the way.
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