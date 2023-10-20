Pierre Poilievre Rocks! This is how you deal with the FAKE NEWS!
93 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Pierre is so great. Wish we had more like him in our country
Keywords
fake newspierre poilievrethis is how you deal with them
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos