Satanyahu claims Israel made ‘US civilization’ possible

Netanyahu claims Israel made ‘US civilization’ possible



🗣 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Israel is fighting to, “preserve civilization against the barbarians,” and that the “civilization of freedom” would not exist without their efforts.



He fails to acknowledge that his regime is the “barbarian” in question.

Adding:

The price of loyalty: How the US turns security clearances into political currency



The US government tracks more than 3.6 million people with access to classified secrets through a database called DISS. But the system has drifted far from its stated mission of protecting national security.



Here's what you need to know:



🔴 More than 3.6 mln Americans hold active security clearances, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Those with Top Secret/SCI access can earn $150,000 to $250,000 annually at private contractors, well above the national average.



🔴 The entire system runs on DISS, which replaced the older JPAS database in March 2021. Clearance holders cannot see their own files and depend entirely on "security managers" as the only link between them and the government.



🔴 In August 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revoked clearances for 37 former and current intelligence officials. The official reason was "politicization and manipulation of intelligence."



🔴 Lawyer Mark Zaid, who represented a whistleblower during Trump's first impeachment, lost his clearance in March 2025. A presidential memorandum bypassed every standard review procedure.



🔴 A federal judge reinstated Zaid's clearance in December 2025, calling the administration's actions political retribution. The judge wrote that the government punished a lawyer for representing clients who complained about the government.



🔴 The Justice Department argued in court that even improper presidential motives for revoking a clearance are not subject to judicial review. Zaid's attorney called this a "blank check for forbidden government retaliation."



🔴 Nine law firms cut deals with the White House, pledging nearly $1 bln in free legal services. Paul Weiss was the first to fold, agreeing to provide $40 mln for pro bono work on topics chosen by the administration.



🔴 Several partners left Paul Weiss following the deal, including the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York. Critics have called the agreements a capitulation to coercion.





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