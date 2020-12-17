BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bitcoin Explodes Through $23,000 While Statists and NPCs Line up for their Mass Genocide Vaxx
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
921 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • December 17, 2020
Bitcoin Explodes Through $21,000 While Statists and NPCs Line up for their Mass Genocide Vaxx

Visit the Crypto Vigilante: https://cryptovigilante.io

Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Bitcoin just went up more than the price of an ounce of gold in the last 24 hours! RIP
@PeterSchiff: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1339333475871158273

Morgan Stanley Strategist: Bitcoin Rising to Replace US Dollar as World's Reserve Currency: https://news.bitcoin.com/morgan-stanley-strategist-bitcoin-replace-us-dollar-worlds-reserve-currency

The US Treasury was supposedly hacked. All propaganda, as always, but even if it was, who cares? There is no "treasure" in the Treasury, it is full of about $30 trillion worth of I.O.U.s: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1338230233338671106

I get my vaccine tomorrow and I’m grateful to the scientists who labored to make this day happen. After the 2nd dose 21 days later, I will continue masking, distancing and avoiding travel, until Dr Fauci says otherwise. Stay vigilant, ignore the noise, normalcy is ahead: https://twitter.com/VinGuptaMD/status/1338973609818132483

Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No “New Cases” of Coronavirus: https://summit.news/2020/04/02/fauci-says-lockdown-will-continue-until-there-are-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus/

People with vaccine certificates to face fewer restrictions on life: https://amp.independent.ie/irish-news/people-with-vaccine-certificates-to-face-fewer-restrictions-on-life-39869247.html

"They haven't yet been able to show whether the vaccine prevents infection. So even when someone is vaccinated, they need to protect themselves and others." - Ontario Associate Medical Officer, Dr. Yaffe: https://twitter.com/CrasTalk/status/1338618215673556994

Top Ontario doctors: “I just say whatever they write down for me”: https://youtu.be/s1xixJiOLMc

WTF!? Even Dems Should be DEEPLY DISTURBED by This Jimmy Kimmel Skit: https://youtu.be/t-MHKiZdx_Y

Propaganda! What happened to the needle?!?: https://twitter.com/epigwhisp/status/1339249309447979008

Cap is still on needle going into Australia PM: (rip and save for future use please):

https://youtu.be/guT5bH9pn-g

Retractable needle trick: https://twitter.com/epigwhisp/status/1339315859689377797

You might want to take a screen grab. This is a real man! They are very rare nowadays. Never back down to politicians and their order follower's force or extortion, ever!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337996918870462465
Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencyanarchism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Chase Codewell
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Sterling Ashworth
AI bubble&#8217;s first major leak: Why the $10T data center boom is starting to crack

AI bubble’s first major leak: Why the $10T data center boom is starting to crack

Ramon Tomey
JPMorgan says Bitcoin may outperform stocks, bonds and gold – but still warns of &#8220;speculative&#8221; risk

JPMorgan says Bitcoin may outperform stocks, bonds and gold – but still warns of “speculative” risk

Belle Carter
Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump&#8217;s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump’s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy