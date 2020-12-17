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Bitcoin Explodes Through $23,000 While Statists and NPCs Line up for their Mass Genocide Vaxx
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70 views • December 17, 2020
Bitcoin Explodes Through $21,000 While Statists and NPCs Line up for their Mass Genocide Vaxx
Visit the Crypto Vigilante: https://cryptovigilante.io
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Bitcoin just went up more than the price of an ounce of gold in the last 24 hours! RIP
@PeterSchiff: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1339333475871158273
Morgan Stanley Strategist: Bitcoin Rising to Replace US Dollar as World's Reserve Currency: https://news.bitcoin.com/morgan-stanley-strategist-bitcoin-replace-us-dollar-worlds-reserve-currency
The US Treasury was supposedly hacked. All propaganda, as always, but even if it was, who cares? There is no "treasure" in the Treasury, it is full of about $30 trillion worth of I.O.U.s: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1338230233338671106
I get my vaccine tomorrow and I’m grateful to the scientists who labored to make this day happen. After the 2nd dose 21 days later, I will continue masking, distancing and avoiding travel, until Dr Fauci says otherwise. Stay vigilant, ignore the noise, normalcy is ahead: https://twitter.com/VinGuptaMD/status/1338973609818132483
Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No “New Cases” of Coronavirus: https://summit.news/2020/04/02/fauci-says-lockdown-will-continue-until-there-are-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus/
People with vaccine certificates to face fewer restrictions on life: https://amp.independent.ie/irish-news/people-with-vaccine-certificates-to-face-fewer-restrictions-on-life-39869247.html
"They haven't yet been able to show whether the vaccine prevents infection. So even when someone is vaccinated, they need to protect themselves and others." - Ontario Associate Medical Officer, Dr. Yaffe: https://twitter.com/CrasTalk/status/1338618215673556994
Top Ontario doctors: “I just say whatever they write down for me”: https://youtu.be/s1xixJiOLMc
WTF!? Even Dems Should be DEEPLY DISTURBED by This Jimmy Kimmel Skit: https://youtu.be/t-MHKiZdx_Y
Propaganda! What happened to the needle?!?: https://twitter.com/epigwhisp/status/1339249309447979008
Cap is still on needle going into Australia PM: (rip and save for future use please):
https://youtu.be/guT5bH9pn-g
Retractable needle trick: https://twitter.com/epigwhisp/status/1339315859689377797
You might want to take a screen grab. This is a real man! They are very rare nowadays. Never back down to politicians and their order follower's force or extortion, ever!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337996918870462465
Visit the Crypto Vigilante: https://cryptovigilante.io
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Bitcoin just went up more than the price of an ounce of gold in the last 24 hours! RIP
@PeterSchiff: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1339333475871158273
Morgan Stanley Strategist: Bitcoin Rising to Replace US Dollar as World's Reserve Currency: https://news.bitcoin.com/morgan-stanley-strategist-bitcoin-replace-us-dollar-worlds-reserve-currency
The US Treasury was supposedly hacked. All propaganda, as always, but even if it was, who cares? There is no "treasure" in the Treasury, it is full of about $30 trillion worth of I.O.U.s: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1338230233338671106
I get my vaccine tomorrow and I’m grateful to the scientists who labored to make this day happen. After the 2nd dose 21 days later, I will continue masking, distancing and avoiding travel, until Dr Fauci says otherwise. Stay vigilant, ignore the noise, normalcy is ahead: https://twitter.com/VinGuptaMD/status/1338973609818132483
Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No “New Cases” of Coronavirus: https://summit.news/2020/04/02/fauci-says-lockdown-will-continue-until-there-are-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus/
People with vaccine certificates to face fewer restrictions on life: https://amp.independent.ie/irish-news/people-with-vaccine-certificates-to-face-fewer-restrictions-on-life-39869247.html
"They haven't yet been able to show whether the vaccine prevents infection. So even when someone is vaccinated, they need to protect themselves and others." - Ontario Associate Medical Officer, Dr. Yaffe: https://twitter.com/CrasTalk/status/1338618215673556994
Top Ontario doctors: “I just say whatever they write down for me”: https://youtu.be/s1xixJiOLMc
WTF!? Even Dems Should be DEEPLY DISTURBED by This Jimmy Kimmel Skit: https://youtu.be/t-MHKiZdx_Y
Propaganda! What happened to the needle?!?: https://twitter.com/epigwhisp/status/1339249309447979008
Cap is still on needle going into Australia PM: (rip and save for future use please):
https://youtu.be/guT5bH9pn-g
Retractable needle trick: https://twitter.com/epigwhisp/status/1339315859689377797
You might want to take a screen grab. This is a real man! They are very rare nowadays. Never back down to politicians and their order follower's force or extortion, ever!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337996918870462465
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