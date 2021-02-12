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BUILDING THE BEAST SYSTEM: FDA WANTS GPS ON CROPS - SPINACH SENDS EMAIL - COW REGISTRATION MANDATES
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81 views • February 12, 2021
ice.age.farmer


The FDA is considering requiring GPS coordinates of every crop harvested, and data on when it was planted/harvested/chilled/packed/shipped. Not only would this put small farms OUT of business, it effectively requires robotic automation. British Columbia has mandated livestock registration for your safety "in this age of dangerous pandemics." The technocratic takeover of farming continues, and the stage is now set for the introduction of the blockchain/AI beast system. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/02/12/building-the-beast-system-fda-wants-gps-on-crops-cow-registration-mandates/

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer

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http://thevictoryseed.org

IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
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EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
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⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

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___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Keywords
foodvegetablesaiagenda 2030registrationeggsfruitsice age farmeroshaweftrack tracesmall farms
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