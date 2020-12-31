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The Hard Fork, Part Fourteen
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20 views • December 31, 2020
https://wpcdn.zenger.news/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24190822/2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf The 270 page bombshell about foreign interference not only in this election but in the 2016 election.
https://youtu.be/oFu5VKd_wHU Sidney Powell RELEASED A New KR*KEN on the Rush Limbaugh Show! | Doug TenNapel. Sydney Powell explains why none of this evidence has been shown in court—the judges have been finding excuses to dismiss the cases.
https://youtu.be/uSfbEiV-Uxg LIVE: Giuliani testifies—Georgia Senate subcommittee continues hearing on election issues (Dec. 30) | NTD
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI Wikileaks just dumped all of their files online. Everything from Hillary Clinton's emails, McCain's being guilty, Vegas shooting done by an FBI sniper, Steve Jobs HIV letter, PedoPodesta, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents arrested for rape, WHO pandemic. Happy Digging! Here you go, please read and pass it on.....
https://youtu.be/945AcbSoHN4 [Obama] Last Day Secret Pardons, Massive US Gold Repatriation, Global Financial Reset, QFS 8.31.20 | The Tipping Point Radio (An explanation of what’s going on under the radar.)
https://youtu.be/QxlwjW_DQ0E Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 | The Tipping Point Radio (A backgrounder about the history of the so-called New World Order.)
https://youtu.be/Nf9Asq3g2fk America's Near Future: Choices Now Could Make Our Country Socialist in 4 Years | Front Page w/Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/p4BDAL27_1U Questionable Georgia Senate absentee ballots?; Texas Democrat whistleblower exposes cheating scheme | Front Page with Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/4Tyl22Pzkrw Trump Making "The Art Of The Deal" With Congress; Louie Gohmert Helps Mike Pence By Suing Him | Beyond The Noise with David Zhang
https://youtu.be/F4bDktVut-k Pence sued by Gohmert & 11 electors; Giuliani: People will be shocked by President’s evidence | Eye Opener with Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/HFttVK-ZbJQ ELECTION DRAMA! VP PENCE SUED BY GOP REP OVER HIS ROLE ON JAN 6TH JUST AS THE VP'S PLANS ARE LEAKED | Black Conservative Patriot
https://youtu.be/RAIvXLwFYVE Senate Blocked $2000 Stimulus Checks? Will Any Money Come Before 2021? | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/fItUFODtUe0 Trump faces 4 American crises; China’s “Sharp” Power Over U.S. Revealed | Wide Angle with Brendon
https://youtu.be/7vRckA6PqGA I CAN’T SAY THIS On National Television | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 98
https://youtu.be/pLfeJb7RgUY The Eagles are Rising | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch Day 54
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/29/20 Ep. 2365a - Trump Turns The Spotlight On The Economic Swamp, No Escape. Ep. 2365b - What Is About To Unfold Will Be Earth Shattering, Birth Of A New Nation, Checkmate. 12/30/20 Ep. 2366a - Trump Traps Congress, The People Are Watching. Ep. 2366b - “Move Slowly, Carefully — And Then Strike Like The Fastest Animal On The Planet!
https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/main.cfm. This is Bix Weir’s website. Sign up for his newsletter and he will give you a PDF file called “Silver, Gold, Bitcoin…and God,” a series of conversations with God (Reality as a whole) you might find helpful in understanding what’s going on and how to prepare for what is coming. It is a story. Only you can decide how much truth there may be in it for you.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/oFu5VKd_wHU Sidney Powell RELEASED A New KR*KEN on the Rush Limbaugh Show! | Doug TenNapel. Sydney Powell explains why none of this evidence has been shown in court—the judges have been finding excuses to dismiss the cases.
https://youtu.be/uSfbEiV-Uxg LIVE: Giuliani testifies—Georgia Senate subcommittee continues hearing on election issues (Dec. 30) | NTD
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI Wikileaks just dumped all of their files online. Everything from Hillary Clinton's emails, McCain's being guilty, Vegas shooting done by an FBI sniper, Steve Jobs HIV letter, PedoPodesta, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents arrested for rape, WHO pandemic. Happy Digging! Here you go, please read and pass it on.....
https://youtu.be/945AcbSoHN4 [Obama] Last Day Secret Pardons, Massive US Gold Repatriation, Global Financial Reset, QFS 8.31.20 | The Tipping Point Radio (An explanation of what’s going on under the radar.)
https://youtu.be/QxlwjW_DQ0E Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 | The Tipping Point Radio (A backgrounder about the history of the so-called New World Order.)
https://youtu.be/Nf9Asq3g2fk America's Near Future: Choices Now Could Make Our Country Socialist in 4 Years | Front Page w/Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/p4BDAL27_1U Questionable Georgia Senate absentee ballots?; Texas Democrat whistleblower exposes cheating scheme | Front Page with Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/4Tyl22Pzkrw Trump Making "The Art Of The Deal" With Congress; Louie Gohmert Helps Mike Pence By Suing Him | Beyond The Noise with David Zhang
https://youtu.be/F4bDktVut-k Pence sued by Gohmert & 11 electors; Giuliani: People will be shocked by President’s evidence | Eye Opener with Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/HFttVK-ZbJQ ELECTION DRAMA! VP PENCE SUED BY GOP REP OVER HIS ROLE ON JAN 6TH JUST AS THE VP'S PLANS ARE LEAKED | Black Conservative Patriot
https://youtu.be/RAIvXLwFYVE Senate Blocked $2000 Stimulus Checks? Will Any Money Come Before 2021? | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/fItUFODtUe0 Trump faces 4 American crises; China’s “Sharp” Power Over U.S. Revealed | Wide Angle with Brendon
https://youtu.be/7vRckA6PqGA I CAN’T SAY THIS On National Television | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 98
https://youtu.be/pLfeJb7RgUY The Eagles are Rising | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch Day 54
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/29/20 Ep. 2365a - Trump Turns The Spotlight On The Economic Swamp, No Escape. Ep. 2365b - What Is About To Unfold Will Be Earth Shattering, Birth Of A New Nation, Checkmate. 12/30/20 Ep. 2366a - Trump Traps Congress, The People Are Watching. Ep. 2366b - “Move Slowly, Carefully — And Then Strike Like The Fastest Animal On The Planet!
https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/main.cfm. This is Bix Weir’s website. Sign up for his newsletter and he will give you a PDF file called “Silver, Gold, Bitcoin…and God,” a series of conversations with God (Reality as a whole) you might find helpful in understanding what’s going on and how to prepare for what is coming. It is a story. Only you can decide how much truth there may be in it for you.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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