The Complete Mark Of The Beast - Part 1-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 2 2023

We did an article earlier today on a company called Worldcoin, and the World ID they want every human on earth to possess, and yes, it is intimately connected with buying and selling. It is not the Mark of the Beast, but it is not altogether unlike it, either. So after writing the article and then reflecting on it later, it got me to thinking about the genuine complexity of what the actual Mark of the Beast really is. It’s a whole lot more than just the Mark. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, as we watch the Mark of the Beast System being assembled before our very eyes, while still in the Church Age mind you, we would do well to look a little deeper into the Mark of the Beast, and learn a little bit about the name, image and number of the Beast as well. The Antichrist, the main Beast though not the only beast, is part of a trinity which includes the Dragon and the False Prophet. When you remember that this 7-year kingdom is a counterfeit, things start falling into place. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we go deeper into our study of the Mark of the Beast than ever before because it’s closer to arriving than ever before!

