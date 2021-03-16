A 10 YEAR OLD WARNING



Jane Bürgermeister had to endure big pressure after exposing Big Pharma and governments when they tried to pull off THE SAME SCAM in 2009. Maybe she helped to stop it then, or maybe it was just a rehearsal for this time around.

Jane’s research had to do with the fabricated nature of the pandemic. And she was right, as you can read later on. Still, she was fired from her job and had to defend herself from criminal charges, all of which she was obviously acquitted.

Her warnings might have seemed exaggerated at the time, but the jab programs came to a halt (and with them, the debate around forced V’s) after many developed chronic narcolepsy. Vaccines were thrown out; Big Pharma kept the money. Her words make as much sense now as then.