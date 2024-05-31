Footage of the return of Russian Armed Forces personnel from Ukrainian captivity as a result of the exchange - 75 soldiers returned home
State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev released footage of 75 Russian soldiers returning home after an exchange of prisoners of war with the Ukrainian side. In the near future they will be taken to military hospitals for subsequent rehabilitation.
All military personnel in captivity were in mortal danger, but now they are safe. The UAE provided humanitarian mediation.
