https://gettr.com/post/p2evzv28eef

4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Roy interviews American rapper DVS 7.0: Why are they so invested in keeping Ms. Yvette Wang in jail without bail? The only reasonable explanation is that this is for the benefit of the CCP since Ms. Wang is an enemy of the CCP!

#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/19/2023【419事件六周年】美国说唱歌手肖恩(DVS 7.0)接受罗伊采访：为何要费这么大劲把雁平女士继续拘押而不允许其保释？唯一合理的解释是，这样做是为了中共的利益，因为王雁平是中共的敌人!

#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



