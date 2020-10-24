SIXTHSENSE - THE BEST EVIDENCE THE SUN WE SEE IS A LOCAL LIGHT SOURCE BEING PROJECTED LOWER DOWN

MUSIC: 852 Hz - LET GO of Fear, Overthinking & Worries | Cleanse Destructive Energy | AwakeningWhat you are seeing is the projection obfuscation system traversing the sky. it is on a track.Note that it follows exactly the same parallel path of the "sun" going in the opposite direction.The actual light anomaly is the result of visible light spectrums being bent around the actualphysical "object" which projects the sun onto another "object". The object I speculate is perhaps a sphere or cube... it could be a sphere within a cube.it has multiple mirrors inside it.the red light spectrum is harder to block, you will see at the end the visible bands of red light going horizontallyacross the sky... This happens as the sun enters the left (south east), and right, (south west)...like a plasma tail.notice how the light anomaly has changed shape, a mirror to what it was on the right side of the screen.the entire sky is a artificial augmented reality. the actual clouds being metallic nano compounds dynamically blockthe "sun" when they pass it. It also blocks the light anomaly too, which proves that it is related to the projection process of the "sun".the actual machinery used to construct this artificial augmented reality is up higher, being projected lower.The ISS is not what we are told it is. It is moist likely playing a part in this deception, and hiding the technologies above it using holographic projection and light bending pinhole occulter. As per Demon Hunters and boogiemans research.f you watch my "water bowl on a mirror" video found on my channel, you will see some of the technology whichis being hidden from us... the stage is being set, be prepared, it is going to get very cold when they block outthe "sun" totally.Watch carefully as we see the horizontal red plasma tails I spoke of earlier...