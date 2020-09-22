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COVID-19 IS "NOT ON ANY SCIENTIFIC BASIS" - DR. HEIKO SCHÖNING
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32 views • September 22, 2020
Dr. Heiko Schöning : covid-19 is "not on any scientific basis".
* https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/17/we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-its-a-fake-story-all-over-the-world-german-doctors-on-covid-19/
Germany - The COVID-19 Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee - Start Conference 03rd July 2020 - 640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM!!! :
https://www.brighteon.com/f53f00b6-f7b8-4736-a459-374da48f5c57
* https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/17/we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-its-a-fake-story-all-over-the-world-german-doctors-on-covid-19/
Germany - The COVID-19 Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee - Start Conference 03rd July 2020 - 640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM!!! :
https://www.brighteon.com/f53f00b6-f7b8-4736-a459-374da48f5c57
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