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Don't LET them RUIN your MIND! Let's Remember why we FIGHT! OUR CHILDREN! PRAY!
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10 views • January 24, 2022
LT from And We Know 1.23.2022
Again, thank you for sticking together for more than 3 years on this podcast. We have been playing intros from a year ago which really help as a reminder of where we have been and cuts hours of production as I run another business..phew. today, I have a surprise from Jim Breuer, my favorite comedian… we are going to look at President Trump again as the noise has washed many minds of what has been done and what is going to happen… we will also see satanic info from Racine and great marches around the earth.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt4myj-1.23.22-dont-let-them-ruin-your-mind-lets-remember-why-we-fight-our-childre.html
Again, thank you for sticking together for more than 3 years on this podcast. We have been playing intros from a year ago which really help as a reminder of where we have been and cuts hours of production as I run another business..phew. today, I have a surprise from Jim Breuer, my favorite comedian… we are going to look at President Trump again as the noise has washed many minds of what has been done and what is going to happen… we will also see satanic info from Racine and great marches around the earth.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt4myj-1.23.22-dont-let-them-ruin-your-mind-lets-remember-why-we-fight-our-childre.html
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