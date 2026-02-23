© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/22/2026
1 Peter 1:1-5 What Have in Christ
Intro: We have all we need in Jesus Christ for living, for loving, for working, for succeeding, for today and forever! In life we have many needs. We have many wants and desires. Some are met….. most are not. Life is frustrating. Filled with failures and tragedies and trials. Why bother? Well ….if we Didn’t have Jesus I would say eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die. But we have Jesus! We have the Word of God! We have the cross and the resurrection. We have the soon return of Christ. We have it all in Jesus Christ! Peter goes over what we have in Jesus Christ!