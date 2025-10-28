CIA tried to buy Maduro’s pilot - news report

CIA tried to buy Maduro’s pilot — report

💬 “You’ll be a very rich man, your family will be taken care of, and you’ll have the adoration of millions of Venezuelans,” an American agent tempted Maduro’s pilot last year, according to the Associated Press.

All the pilot had to do was quietly land the president’s plane somewhere the Americans could snatch him.

The plan failed. Apparently even a bribe that size couldn’t buy loyalty.