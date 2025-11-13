© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you can't win for losing And the beggars start choosing the chaos in your head Calls the cracks to start showing All knowing, all glowing with the light of the- Dying to raise the dead, oh You're a world away But you're still the same I know you by your heart And I will call you by your name It's a long way From the crack to the break You know that I remember everything Steady yourself And your tumbleweed words Be a street corner preacher Or just feed the birds But don't hold to yourself With hard mortar and stone Be a rubber band man Make the water your bones Dying just to live now You're a world away But you're still the same I know you by your heart And I will call you by your name And it's a long way ...