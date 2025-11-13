BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💖 Band Man
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
139 views • 2 days ago

This blues rock/pop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitar, bass, and tight live drums capturing an energetic springtime vibe, The arrangement revolves around three main chords (I, IV, flat-VII) in an eight-bar pattern using Mixolydian major, Electric piano/organ solos add soulful R&B texture, supporting punchy lead and rhythm guitar interplay, Paul’s vocals cut through, while keys riff over bridge sections, The whole sound feels direct, spontaneous, and rooted in stylized blues tradition


When you can't win for losing And the beggars start choosing the chaos in your head Calls the cracks to start showing All knowing, all glowing with the light of the- Dying to raise the dead, oh You're a world away But you're still the same I know you by your heart And I will call you by your name It's a long way From the crack to the break You know that I remember everything Steady yourself And your tumbleweed words Be a street corner preacher Or just feed the birds But don't hold to yourself With hard mortar and stone Be a rubber band man Make the water your bones Dying just to live now You're a world away But you're still the same I know you by your heart And I will call you by your name And it's a long way ...

bassthis blues rockpop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitarand tight live drums capturing an energetic springtime vibethe arrangement revolves around three main chords
