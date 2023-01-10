Deutsche Bank | "Why Is Deutsche Bank So Powerful That They Can Literally Control the Courts of Law?" - Reiner Fuellmich + The History of Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, the Young Global Leaders, Bill Gates and Henry Kissinger

Watch the Original January 4th 2023 Kwak Brothers Presentation HERE: What We Found Out...Left Us SPEECHLESS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rM_r2WfcFfA

After Adolf Hitler came to power, instituting the Third Reich, Deutsche Bank dismissed its three Jewish board members in 1933. In subsequent years, Deutsche Bank took part in the aryanization of Jewish-owned businesses. - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deutsche_Bank

Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer and spokesman for the Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, a non-governmental investigative committee based in Germany.

Learn How to Improve and Protect Your Immune System with Help from the Late Great Doctor Zelenko Today HERE:

https://www.zstacklife.com/clay - Promo Code - CLAY

The Great Reset | The Great Reset Agenda Explained In Their Own Words In 15 Minutes (Featuring Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, etc.)

**********************************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Against Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:

https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - 91 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Does COVID-19 Stand For?

Certificate

Of

Vaccination

I

D

A = 1

I = 9

What Does CORONA Stand For?

C = 3

O = 18

R = 15

O = 18

N = 14

A = 1

6 = 66

“7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” - 2nd Timothy 1:7 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

“17 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” - 2nd Corinthians 3:17 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

The Great Reset Plan Explained Lyrically by Grimes (the mother of two of Elon Musk’s Children) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA - Release Date

November 29, 2018

Lyrics - https://genius.com/Grimes-we-appreciate-power-lyrics

Song / Track Image - https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQHXL0WbmpubJAWYv6Gr8UuZrM2eDBsQajJDho0DMTXT570BtzeDuh0PUmrfYQmhPaaXBE&usqp=CAU

Quantum Dots + Quant Currency = Total Control

Quantum Dots = Using an invisible quantum dot dye that is delivered, along with a vaccine, by a microneedle patch. - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218