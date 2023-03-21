https://gettr.com/post/p2c0x5zb8b5

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Nicole in her interview with an independent media: We demand an immediate investigation into the origin of the fire. We also demand an immediate release of Mr. Miles Guo from injustice and Federal custody. Don't forget, if the CCP can weaponize America's DOJ and FBI and the SEC and the IRS to go after a Chinese dissident, they can come after you.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】3/18/2023 妮可接受独立媒体人采访：我们要求立刻对火灾原因展开调查，要求立即解除对郭文贵先生的不公正对待以及拘留。别忘了，既然中共可以武器化美国司法部、FBI、SEC和国税局来攻击一位中国异议人士，那么，他们同样可以对任何一个美国人下手。



