© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 FULLY "VAXXED & BOOSTED" [BY COUNTRY & WORLD; 09JAN 2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • January 10, 2022
COVID-19 FULLY "VAXXED & BOOSTED" [BY COUNTRY & WORLD; 09JAN 2022]
================
COVID-19 FULLY "VAXXED & BOOSTED" [by Country & World; 09JAN 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UxgNSFKT283E/ [SHARE]
================
This bar chart race shows COVID-19 fully vaccinated people in share of population and vaccination booster doses administered per 100 capita, by country and world, until January 9th 2022.
Fully vaccinated people are the share that have received all doses prescribed by the vaccination protocol.
Booster doses are doses administered beyond those prescribed by the original vaccination protocol.
Numbers are shown as dates reported and interpolated.
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
================
COVID-19 FULLY "VAXXED & BOOSTED" [by Country & World; 09JAN 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UxgNSFKT283E/ [SHARE]
================
This bar chart race shows COVID-19 fully vaccinated people in share of population and vaccination booster doses administered per 100 capita, by country and world, until January 9th 2022.
Fully vaccinated people are the share that have received all doses prescribed by the vaccination protocol.
Booster doses are doses administered beyond those prescribed by the original vaccination protocol.
Numbers are shown as dates reported and interpolated.
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.