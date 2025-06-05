NWO: Operation Northwoods planned to kill its own American citizens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1962, America's top military leadership proposed a secret plan to stage false flag operations on American soil — just to justify a war with Cuba.
This chilling blueprint, known as Operation Northwoods, called for fake hijackings, bombings, staged funerals, and even the destruction of a drone airliner painted to mimic a real passenger flight. The goal of this operation in 1962 was to manufacture public outrage, blame Cuba, and rally the nation into supporting a full-scale invasion.
The
Pentagon’s top brass, including General Lyman Lemnitzer and the
Joint Chiefs of Staff, signed off on this plan. But President John F.
Kennedy rejected it — shutting down the proposal before it could
unfold.
Declassified
decades later by the JFK Assassination Records Review Board,
Operation Northwoods is now a disturbing case study in how power can
drift dangerously behind closed doors.
