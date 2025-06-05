BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: Operation Northwoods planned to kill its own American citizens
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
630 followers
62 views • 17 hours ago

Credits to DarknessToLight.111

In 1962, America's top military leadership proposed a secret plan to stage false flag operations on American soil — just to justify a war with Cuba.


This chilling blueprint, known as Operation Northwoods, called for fake hijackings, bombings, staged funerals, and even the destruction of a drone airliner painted to mimic a real passenger flight. The goal of this operation in 1962 was to manufacture public outrage, blame Cuba, and rally the nation into supporting a full-scale invasion.

The Pentagon’s top brass, including General Lyman Lemnitzer and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signed off on this plan. But President John F. Kennedy rejected it — shutting down the proposal before it could unfold.

Declassified decades later by the JFK Assassination Records Review Board, Operation Northwoods is now a disturbing case study in how power can drift dangerously behind closed doors.

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

