© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Pays Millions to Advertise 'Pro-Beijing Propaganda'
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • November 28, 2020
China Daily, an English-language state-run newspaper, has spent nearly $2 million in
the past six months on U.S. publications for propaganda purposes. Analysts believe the U.S. Department of Justice, the (DOJ) should introduce restrictions as soon as possible to stop Beijing’s infiltration efforts.
the past six months on U.S. publications for propaganda purposes. Analysts believe the U.S. Department of Justice, the (DOJ) should introduce restrictions as soon as possible to stop Beijing’s infiltration efforts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.