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VAERS SYMPTOMS AND PROPORTIONATE RATIOS REVEAL A VERY SCARY REALITY!
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200 views • November 06, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Welcometheeagle88: ODYSEE: https://odysee.com
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-Symptoms-and-proportionate-ratios-reveals-a-very-scary-reality!:3
Your heart, lungs and just about all major organs are under attack. Applying a weighted or relative value to symptoms and Class of Symptoms via SMQ’s coding structure reveal many grave realizations. The solution is worse than the problem, and the world is getting bamboozled. Please do not drink the kool-aid and do your own homework! God Bless.
Link to all backup data, pdf's spreadsheets:
https://bit.ly/3bGNfWq
Welcometheeagle88: ODYSEE: https://odysee.com
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-Symptoms-and-proportionate-ratios-reveals-a-very-scary-reality!:3
Your heart, lungs and just about all major organs are under attack. Applying a weighted or relative value to symptoms and Class of Symptoms via SMQ’s coding structure reveal many grave realizations. The solution is worse than the problem, and the world is getting bamboozled. Please do not drink the kool-aid and do your own homework! God Bless.
Link to all backup data, pdf's spreadsheets:
https://bit.ly/3bGNfWq
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