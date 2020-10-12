Rex Applegate - Threat and Physiology

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0:22 Ambi Knife
0:56 Exudes
1:19 Signatures
2:12 Who is Rex Applegate
3:26 Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
4:03 Fighting Edge Knife
4:45 W E Fairbairn
5:46 Physiology
7:51 Sharpening Warriors Edge
8:42 Coming Episodes
9:03 Applegate Grip Ratio
9:50 Mantis X10 Elite
11:52 Rex Applegate Comment
Boker Applegate Fairbairn Knife
https://www.bokerusa.com/applegate-fairbairn-desert-120543des
Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0
Kill or Get Killed
https://amzn.to/33loETS
Combat Use Of The Double-Edged Fighting Knife
https://www.brassknucklescompany.com/books/combat-use-of-the-double-edged-fighting-knife?
The Killing School: Inside the World's Deadliest Sniper Program
https://amzn.to/33NdQOg
Firefly
https://amzn.to/30YpPXs
Applegate Grip Ratio
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hu-beUUCD7R6LzUtBCla96YAviscQEaqds2Jz_0KjGA/edit?usp=sharing
Shooting for Keeps
https://youtu.be/3R0c-3pGkJM