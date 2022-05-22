Russian Armed Forces continue to evacuate civilians from Kharkov Region

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▫️Residential areas inhabited by families, including those with young children, have been subjected to periodic artillery fire by nationalist battalions and the Ukrainian armed forces.
▫️In order not to put themselves in further danger, the residents turned to the Russian Armed Forces, who brought them safely to the territory of the Russian Federation.
▫️Russian Armed Forces personnel have evacuated more than 60 refugees from Kharkiv Region to Belgorod Region. Most of them are elderly people, women and children.
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