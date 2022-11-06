DOCUMENTING DEUTSCHLAND: THE UNTOLD SUFFERING AND GENOCIDE OF THE GERMAN PEOPLE (Trailer 1)

⁣DOCUMENTING DEUTSCHLAND: THE UNTOLD SUFFERING AND GENOCIDE OF THE GERMAN PEOPLE (All links below verified as working and ready for download at your own leisure) Link 1 -----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a/Link-3-Documenting.Deutschland.Completed.Version.10.10.2022:5

Prologue: Two World Wars, the Treaty of Versaille, Dresden, Eisenhowers Death Camps, Famines, Starvation, German Women Raped en-masse, Stasi Politician Infiltrators, the Berlin Wall, Forced Multiculturalism, Intense Anti-german Media Propaganda, Allied-occupational Owners Since 1945, Endless Hollywood Anti-german Movies, the List is Staggering, Have a People in History Suffered More Than the Germans? I Really Doubt It When You Tally Up the Atrocities Against These People.



In the Past Century and a Quarter Alone Their Suffering Has Been Relentless and Horrific With Millions Upon Millions of Germans Murdered in Wars and the Death Camps That Followed Who is to Speak Up About the Plight of These People ? The Collective Suffering of This Nation Has Been the Stuff of Nightmares. I Cannot Honestly Think of a More Abused and Defiled Nation Than Germany. The Closest We Have Today is Palestine but Even They Dont Come Close to What the Germans Have Endured.



Germany Has Always Been a Spanner in Works for These "International Devils" and They Have Done Everything They Can to Crush Them Spiritually, Morally and Literally. Millions of Germans Murdered and They Wont Stop Until There Are No Germans Left. The World Does Not Really Say Much About This and It is Sickening to Watch This Genocide Unfold. It is Now Time a Light is Shined Upon This Most Hideous of International Crimes Against These People. 𝗜𝗻 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗡𝗼 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺.

