"Take The A.D.E. Train!"

(Rated PG) So, if you've already seen "Talk-the-Bunny" videos (1 through 3), you already understand the value of “being in the Question"; you understand the importance of "Transparency" in government; and how "Medical Freedom" and bodily autonomy is the foundation upon which many of our freedoms sit. With video #4, you'll see how blindly following the crowd, can bring you to places you may not want to wind up. As a young child, I was rushed onto a train without adult supervision. It was the wrong train, going in the wrong direction and bound for the wrong state! Learning early on, it's never a good idea to board a train, if you don't really know its destination, ...the lesson stuck! Our critical-thinking skills are tested yet again, with this parody (re-write) of Billy Strayhorn's 1939 Jazz Hit, "Take the A Train".
But all said, there IS a train we can feel good about boarding!!! Check it out!!
This Video is Dedicated to all those who lost their lives showing the rest of us how to stand up!
